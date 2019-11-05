WATCH: California transit worker saves man who fell on tracks

OAKLAND (KRON) – A BART employee is being called a hero after pulling a rider out of the trackway as a train was bearing down on him in Oakland.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after the Raiders game at the Coliseum Station.

People can be seen and heard in the video applauding transportation supervisor John O’Connor.

O’Connor was helping with crowd control after the game when he saw a man fall into the trackway from the corner of his eye and sprang into action.

“He was down there, we’re all yelling, the crowds saying ‘Hey get out of the trackway.’ When I looked, I saw the headlights and I saw him and it was just like, he ain’t gonna make it, so you know I just got lucky and it just happened,” O’Connor said.

BART says John is a former train operator who now works as a transportation supervisor for the transit agency.

The 24-year BART veteran doesn’t consider what he did heroic. He says he was just doing his job.

“It really feels awkward to be called a hero, um cause, it’s what you’re supposed to do, you know we’re all human beings and life is precious so thank god he gets to see another day,” O’Connor said.

BART officials say the unidentified young man who fell onto the trackway did not appear to be injured, but they do say he was severely intoxicated and needed to be transported to a hospital for his own safety.

O’Connor says he and the man did exchange a few words. The man thanked him, and O’Connor responded saying to pay it forward.

Check out the new surveillance video BART released here:

