(WFLA) — A cabin seated along the Stillwater River in Montana was caught on camera as powerful flood waters washed it away and ripped it apart.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte declared a “statewide disaster” Tuesday after flood waters washed away roads, collapsed bridges, and destroyed homes.

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park were closed a day earlier when the Corwin Springs gauge of the Yellowstone River reached 13.88 feet on Monday, beating the 1918 record of 11.5 feet, the National Weather Service said.

The National Park Service said the closure was “due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding.”

No inbound traffic was permitted until conditions stabilized. Those already inside the park were evacuated, the park said.