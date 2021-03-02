Watch: Bullets fly during reporter’s live TV report, suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A reporter at WFLA’s sister station KSWB-TV in San Diego witnessed a shooting involving police in the middle of his live TV report on Monday night.

Reporter Jeff McAdam was doing a story on Comic Con’s plan to remain virtual this year when he and his crew heard gunshots nearby.

The photojournalist panned over to see a man in front of a car, pointing a gun at the police. People nearby said it looked like a routine traffic stop.

Following the exchange of gunfire, KSWB-TV’s camera showed the suspect walking towards officers with his hands up. Officers then took the man, 29, into custody, police said.

Authorities said it’s a miracle the man wasn’t hurt. McAdam talked about the experience later on-air. Watch in the player below.

Harbor police said an officer stopped the driver at 5th Avenue and Harbor Drive for a traffic violation. The officer thought the driver may be impaired and asked him to get out of the car for an evaluation. When the driver got out, he opened fire on the officer, and the officer returned fire.

Neither the suspect nor the officer was injured. A man nearby was hit by a stray bullet but an object in his pant pocket stopped the bullet from breaking his skin, police said. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and was later released.