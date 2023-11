WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor-trailer caught fire along the thruway this morning, creating a backup for drivers.

Video courtesy of Robert Szymendera.

The Budweiser truck caught fire just after 7 a.m. this morning, in the westbound lanes near exit 40, in the area of Weedsport.

Traffic had been reduced to one lane.

NewsChannel 9 has not heard what caused the fire at this time.