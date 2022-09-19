UTUADO, P.R. (WFLA) — A bridge in Utuado, Puerto Rico was destroyed by the heavy flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona Sunday.

Video showed the metal bridge over the over the overflowing Guaonica River slowly fall apart as the waters caused it to buckle.

“Mi gente no salga de sus hogares,” wrote Jan Carlos Velez Roman on his post, warning people not to leave their homes.

US House Delegate Roberto Lefranc Fortuño said the bridge was a temporary bridge that was installed after its predecessor was destroyed by the even more devastating Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Puerto Rico has seen heavy levels of flooding that endangered its citizens. To make matters worse, the entire island was without power by the time Fiona made landfall.