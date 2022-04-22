NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A boy battling terminal cancer was sworn into the New York City Police Department Wednesday as an honorary police officer, according to the NYPD’s Twitter.

The NYPD said that 10-year-old DJ and his father visited the NYPD headquarters as part of his goal to get sworn into 100 police departments in six months.

DJ took his oath clad in a NYPD uniform before being presented his badge by Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“Aight, who wanna pin it on me?” DJ said after receiving the badge.

This was DJ’s 387th department that he was sworn into, well past his initial goal.

“Thank you DJ for lifting us up today with your positivity, and know that the NYPD stands with you in your fight,” the NYPD said in its tweet.