(WFLA) — It was “all in a day’s work” for deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin when they were called to help pull a bobcat from a car’s grille Tuesday night.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said deputies Selvey, Stanton, and Ashbeck responded to the call, which came from a driver in Plover.

“As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle,” Lukas said.

Confronted with the unusual situation, the deputies called in conservation warden Bryan Lockman, Lukas said. “As you can see on the bodycam footage Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out and in his truck and returned it to the wild,” he said.