(WFLA) — A golden retriever proved too friendly to be a guard dog during a recent bike theft caught on camera in San Diego.

Police said they were looking for a man connected to the theft of an Electra 3-speed bicycle on July 15. Security camera video showed the suspect pausing to play with the K-9 before making off with the bike valued at around $1,300.

“You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you too,” the suspect can be heard saying in the video. “You’re a sweetheart. I want you to come home with me.”

(Credit: San Diego Police Department via Storyful)

The household’s dog received belly rubs from the suspect.

“Where’s your dad? Your dad should not leave your garage open,” the man added.

After more cuddles, the suspect leaves with the bike.