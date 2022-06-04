(WFLA) — A black bear was spotted going for a walk in a Los Angeles suburb Tuesday, video captured from a passerby showed.

Irena Mlynar, who filmed the video, said she was wondering why drivers ahead of her were slowing down. She soon discovered the reason when she potted the brown bear sauntering along the sidewalk to her left.

Mlynar said people in the area told her they had seen the bear before, sometimes with cubs, according to wire service Storyful.

The City of Monrovia, where the animal was spotted, said bears often venture into the area as the weather warms up “after emerging from their winter dens in search of food.”