ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WFLA) — A North Carolina man was spooked by a surprise visitor while he was relaxing in his carport.

On April 11, David Oppenheimer uploaded a video of the incident, showing him on a lounge chair when a black bear slowly walks into the frame.

The two then spot each other and jump back for a moment before the bear runs off.

“Chillaxing at the end of the day, didn’t expect to make eye contact so close,” Oppenheimer said. “Good thing we’re already acquainted.