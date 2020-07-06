WATCH: Bear caught on camera trying to climb into home

(CNN) – Forget about cat burglars. This one’s a bear!

This Yogi wannabe has repeatedly tried to break into this mountain home in California.

It seems smarter than your average bear as it rips the screen from a window. Then, it sticks its head inside, all while the terrified family tries to scare it away.

Christian Pondella was home during this encounter earlier this week.

“We’re used to bear encounters. I’ve seen them lots, but for him to just to walk up the stairs while I’m here on the phone and just look at me and proceed as if I’m not here was, I guess, a bit shocking in that regards,” Pondella said.

Last week, the bear actually got inside. Pondella’s wife screamed when she saw it and it took off.

The family is consulting a local bear whisperer.

