TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Nebraska coach sprang into action to save a choking student during a cafeteria incident last Tuesday.

Video from the cameras at Papillion-La Vista South High School captured the moment when freshman Riley Kelly began choking in the cafeteria, pointing to his throat.

Basketball coach Joel Hueser, who was sitting nearby, noticed something was wrong and began doing the Heimlich maneuver on the teenager.

“Every two years when we have to do CPR, I’m like, ‘We really have to do this again,’ but it certainly paid off this time,” Hueser told WWNY-TV. “Any teacher or coach would have done the same thing. I just happened to be there.”

As for Riley, he said was thankful to Hueser for saving his life.

“Mr Hueser responded so quickly and truly saved our student’s life,” the school’s principal said, calling him “a true hero.”