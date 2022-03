LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WFLA) – Animal control offices are attempting to corral a cow that was on a freeway north of Los Angeles.

According to KNBC, the cow was talking on the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area at about noon. Animal control officers trailed behind the tiring animal as it exited the freeway onto streets.

It was not immediately clear how the cow got onto the freeway.