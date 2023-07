GLENDALE, Ariz. (WFLA) — Video posted to Facebook shows a group of Glendale, Arizona, police officers working to capture runaway goats.

Officers were called Saturday after two goats were running around in the road, according to the Glendale Police Department.

After a few attempts, the goats were eventually captured and returned to their owners, police said.

One of the officers had previously helped apprehend a mule in June, police said.