TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 89-year-old bridge was filmed being imploded into the Elk River in West Virginia on Jan. 9.

In a controlled implosion by West Virginia’s Department of Transportation, the nearly century-old Upper Gassaway Bridge crashed into the river.

“Fire in the hole!” a worker is heard saying.

The DOT said the steel truss bridge was built in 1935 and replaced a bridge from 1912. This demolition completes a nearly 10-year replacement project.

The bridge saw nearly 2,000 cars every day but had weight restrictions, limiting the amount the bridge could support.

“The old bridge didn’t allow commerce to flow freely between Gassaway and the interstate,” a local WVDOH State Bridge Engineer said.

But a new bridge, which opened in late 2023, can accommodate heavier vehicles for the next 75 to 100 years. The $4.7 million contract for the new construction was awarded in November 2020.