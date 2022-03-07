Watch: 74,000 fans sing National Anthem at MLS game following technical issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFLA) – A crowd of over 70,000 people sang the US National Anthem after the microphone for the main singer failed at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 5.

As Michelle Brooks-Thompson began to sing technical problems cut off the sound so the crowd could no longer hear her. Instead, spectators sang the lyrics themselves.

A 74,479-strong crowd packed the stadium for Charlotte FC’s inaugural game there, the Charlotte Observer said, with video here showing them in full voice.

Despite the rousing rendition, the home team lost 1-0 to the LA Galaxy.