(NBC News) — A 10-year-old boy stole a car and took it on an interstate ride in Michigan last month in hope of meeting up with his mother, police said.

On May 27, the juvenile driver stole the 2017 Buick Encore in Buena Vista, a township about 35 miles north of Flint, Michigan State Police said in a series of tweets Thursday.

A police spokesperson said Monday that the boy, who is shorter than 5 feet tall, stole the vehicle “because he was trying to get to his mother in Detroit.”

