Related video above: Winning Powerball ticket sold at Florida Publix; $747 million jackpot still up for grabs

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Winner! A lucky player in Washington state overcame steep odds and matched all the numbers in Monday night’s drawing to win a jackpot worth $754.6 million, according to lottery officials.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69, and the Powerball 07. Over 1.7 million prizes were paid out altogether.

According to the Powerball website, the lucky entry was sold in Washington, giving the state its second jackpot win since the Powerball in 2010.

The winner now has 180 days to come forward and claim their prize. The Washington lottery player will also have to decide whether to take the prize amount as an annuity or accept the lump sum alternative.

If the winner chooses the annuity route, they will receive one immediate but partial payout followed by additional payments over 29 years that increase by 5% annually. The winner can also opt for a one-time cash payment worth $407.2 million.

According to Powerball, both prizes available are the amounts before taxes.

The lottery stated that Monday night’s win was the first Powerball jackpot since Nov. 19, 2022, adding that the winless streak allowed the prize to grow until it became the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

For the next drawing on Thursday, the lottery game’s website shows the jackpot has dropped to just $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.