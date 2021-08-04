Washington Football Team bans Native American headdresses, war paint

A fan looks on during the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Washington Football Team has yet to announce its new name, but until then, the team’s new policy will begin breaking fans away from the old one.

The club announced Wednesday that fans at FedExField will not be permitted to wear Native American ceremonial headdresses or face paint this season. Fans weren’t permitted into WFT home games last year due to COVID-19 and in 2019 such outfits were still permitted under the former team branding.

Owner Dan Snyder dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups.

The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933. FedEx — whose CEO is a minority owner — and other prominent sponsors called on Snyder to drop the name, and he did so after launching a review process.

The team is expected to announce a new name and logo in 2022.