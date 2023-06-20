TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Sunday, five people went missing in the North Atlantic when contact was lost with a submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, designed to explore the RMS Titanic.

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched at the site, located a few hundred miles southeast of the Canadian Maritimes.

The North Atlantic is notoriously treacherous for ships, with fast-changing weather conditions. But was weather a factor?

No one can be sure yet, but there are some clues in our weather maps that conditions were likely deteriorating.

On Saturday, the Captain of the expedition Hamish Harding mentioned in an Instagram post of a “window” opening up in the weather. A window implies a short period of time that may be suitable for the expedition.

“I must preface this by saying that although I have spent a lot of time on boats, even working as a mate on deep sea fishing boats in my much earlier years, I do not have any expertise in what weather would have been considered suitable for the expedition,” said WFLA Cheif Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, who authored this report. “But let’s examine what was going on.”

On Saturday night and Sunday morning, weather maps indicate conditions in the area of the Titanic remains would have been moderate – meaning winds in the range of 15 to 20 knots. There is some indication that winds would have increased modestly, with higher gusts during the day. But not by much.

At the time, low pressure near Nova Scotia was moving east toward the site. That low pressure was bumping up against high pressure to the south of the site, creating a pretty tight pressure gradient and marginally breezy winds.

That movement of the storm eastward, while the high remained stationary, would normally increase the wind, and as stated there was likely some modest increase. But with that said, the low was weakening as it moved east so should not have been a significant uptick.

The “X” on the map below marks the approximate location of the RMS Titanic. In that image, you can see the low near Nova Scotia on Sunday afternoon and the moderate winds to the Southeast near the site.

Winds Sunday near the Titanic expedition submersible site marked approx. by the X seem to be ~15-20 kts with higher gusts. Weather was marginal but not very windy early in the day. May have deteriorated as the day unfolded. pic.twitter.com/5NZ3QMtm0o — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 20, 2023

While the winds do not appear to exhibit a large increase, the seas seem more significant. That’s because the storm near Nova Scotia had been much stronger on Saturday night when it was closer to the Gulf of Maine. So it produced a zone of larger waves to its southeast which were propagating towards the site. It takes much longer for seas to lay down than it does winds.

The image below shows the darker shades of blue transition to green/yellow on Sunday afternoon and they are aimed at the site.

“Using the map below it seems reasonable to assume seas were likely around 3-5 feet earlier in the day, which would be considered bumpy but not rough,” Berardelli said. “But then as the day unfolded seas may have increased up to 6-10 feet.”

But the waves near the Titanic expedition site were increasing as per the map below. Started out ~3-5 feet and then an area of larger waves propagated towards the site from a modest storm to the NW near Nova Scotia. Seas may have built up to 6-10 feet. 1/ pic.twitter.com/qhb7csyKQW — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 20, 2023

It should be noted that without direct observations we are using computer models to recreate the conditions there. It could have been gustier and there could have been larger rouge waves. We simply do not know.

And we also don’t know if weather was a factor, but it does seem clear that ocean conditions were deteriorating to some degree as the day unfolded.