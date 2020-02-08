‘Wants to do unthinkable things with my kid’: Child receives ‘inappropriate’ note from bus driver

EDMOND, Okla. (CNN/KFOR) — An Oklahoma mother says her seventh grade son came home Friday with an inappropriate note in his backpack from his bus driver.

The mom says her Cheyenne Middle School child had a handwritten note from his bus driver that asked the student for a hug, a friendship, and time together with him and his friends to play.

“I’m writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there’s really no time to talk, just a quick hug,” the note reads. “For some time I’ve been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I and maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think? Of course it would be with the OK from your parents.”

The note goes on to say, “I really want to be friends with you and every once in a while hang out together to play, talk, etc… Yes! I’m a grown up but I like friendship with kids like you… Tell me what you think, no pressure though.”

“He wants to be chummy with my kid,” the mother told KFOR news. “He wants to do things that are unthinkable with my kid.”

The mother’s identity is being concealed to protect her son.

She said alarms were sounding earlier in the school year when the bus driver asked for a hug. She never thought he’d go this far, however.

“A test monitor who’s also a bus driver now sends this type of note to my son?”

The student’s mom immediately called the school and the driver was taken off the route. She then called police.

“I don’t want it to escalate to where another child, nothing’s done until something’s done that’s more irreversible than a note. I am very worried that he’s going to go to other school districts.”

The school district said the driver is no longer employed, and said while he did not break the law, his actions were inappropriate.

