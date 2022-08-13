CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County.

Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.

Dresden Hollars, who was targeted in an anti-drug operation in the area, reportedly ran from authorities. On Wednesday, they tracked the 21-year-old to a tiny shed in the Valley View community.

Hollars was wanted on drug charges. While searching the neighborhood, police said they found a loaded gun in a stolen car, believed to have been in Hollars’ possession.

The search led officers to a shed. once they opened the door, they found Hollars with a 2-year-old child on his lap and another child nearby. Officers said he used the toddler on his lap as a human shield.

After 90 seconds, a crying Hollars surrendered without further incident.

The young children in the shed were safely removed from the scene.

Along with Hollars, the mother of the children was also taken into custody. She was wanted on outstanding warrants from Nashville.

Hollars was booked into jail on a long list of charges. He is being held on a $110,000 bond.