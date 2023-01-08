(WFLA) — If there’s something the brand is Oscar Mayer known for aside from lunch meat, it’s their famous Wienermobiles that travel across the country.

The company is now looking for new drivers to serve as professional “Hotdoggers” for the year.

While the company prefers those with degrees in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, it does accept applications with other forms of education.

Hotdoggers act as representatives to potential consumers as they drive across the country, “meat” people in various locales, and make public appearances.

Employees are also expected to “manage your own traveling public relations rm; organizing promotions, contributing to brand social content and pitching TV, radio and print media.”

Oscar Mayer said the position offers a competitive salary, paid expenses, benefits, and the chance to be a “mini-celebrity.”

According to a report by CNN, there were 12 openings for Wienermobile drivers for 2023. In previous years, less than 1% of applications were chosen to wield the keys.

