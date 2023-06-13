TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fairytale mansion once inhabited by famed storyteller Walt Disney is available to rent for $40,000 per month.

The 6,388 Sq Ft, four-bedroom 3.5 bath home sits atop a relaxed hillside enclave in Los Feliz, overlooking Los Angeles, California.

“In a town filled with creative geniuses, this home was built and first occupied by one of the greatest of them all, Walt Disney,” a Redfin listing says.

Disney acquired the land to construct a home for his wife and two daughters as his animation studio gained ground. The whimsical home fancies white stucco, wood paneling, a pitched roof, and stained glass windows with a gated drive and parking for 10.

Inside, a rotunda entrance welcomes guests into a dramatic two-story living room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, wood-paneled walls, a brick fireplace, and original leaded windows that view the backyard and pool.

The home also features artisanally painted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with center island, marble counters, custom cabinets, and a walk-in pantry.

“On the other wing is the home theater, still intact where Walt watched dailies of his productions,” the listings adds. “The original elements remain with a touch of modern technology.”

Realtor Chase Campen says the home’s availability serves as an “unprecedented opportunity to immerse yourself in living history with all of the modern conveniences you’d desire.”