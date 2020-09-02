LIVE NOW /
Walmart to add breastfeeding pods to 100 stores this year

National

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN Newsource)—Walmart has announced its adding more breastfeeding pods in stores.

The retailer says it plans to install Mamava lactation suites in more than 100 stores this year.

The pods offer freestanding spaces for women to breastfeed or pump. They are free to use and can be acceessed through an app.

Walmart said it’s the first retailer to install the pods in a store setting.

The company introduced the pods in three stores last year after an associate and new mom saw them while traveling and brought the idea to Walmart.

