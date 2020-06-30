Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise following backlash

National

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Walmart will no longer sell “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

The nation’s largest retailer is removing the items which are sold by third-party sellers after hearing concerns from some employees and customers.

The backlash erupted on social media, where people criticized the company for allegedly “mocking” the Black Lives Matter movement, which has come to symbolize a call to action against racism and police killings of Black people.

Prayer service at Cleveland’s Black Lives Matter street mural

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” Walmart said in a statement. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss