Walmart removes guns, ammo from floor displays amid unrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Walmart has removed guns and ammo from its store shelves in response to the unrest in Philadelphia this week.

The retailer aims to “head off any potential theft of firearms if stores are broken into amid social unrest,” according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” a Walmart spokesman told WSJ.

The company made a similar move in June amid nationwide protests. It’s not clear how long this change will last.

The Journal reports store managers received a memo Tuesday asking staff to pull guns and ammo, “due to the current unrest in isolated areas of the country and out of an abundance of caution.” The items can still be purchased by customers through a Walmart employee.

WFLA received the following statement from the retail giant:

“It’s important to note that we only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen, and sportswomen. We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers. These items do remain available for purchase by customers.” Walmart Spokesperson

