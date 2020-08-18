LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Walmart offers first sneak peek at holiday exclusives

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Walmart)

(WFLA) – Walmart is offering its first look of holiday cheer by releasing photos of exclusive holiday items.

The store is touting “12 Days of Chocolate” with an Oreo dunking set, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Popping Ball and the Kinder Happy Hippo.

(Source: Walmart)
(Source: Walmart)
(Source: Walmart)

Walmart will also be selling exclusive stocking stuffers for $5.

Those gits include an Elf on the Shelf pancake gift set, Nerds Giant Tangy Candy Canes and Juicy Drop Gummies Dipping Party Tray.

(Source: Walmart)
(Source: Walmart)

In July, Walmart announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss