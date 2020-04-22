Breaking News
Walmart mandating one-way aisles in stores to encourage social distancing

(KLFY) – Walmart stores updated its response to the coronavirus pandemic by creating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing.

The single direction aisles are designed to increase social distancing, Walmart announced.

“One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle.”

The new measure starts Thursday at all Walmart stores.

New floor decals will be put in place to help indicate the correct traffic flow, Walmart announced.

Green “shop this way” decals indicate you are traveling in the right direction. Red, “do not shop this way” decals indicate you are traveling in the wrong direction and must turn around.

Publix also implemented one-way aisles to help promote social-distancing in early April.

