Walmart exchanging old child car seats for gift cards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the rest of September, local Walmart stores will give you a $30 gift card for your outdated child car seats.

The car seat trade-in event runs between September 16 and 30. Car seats collected during the program will be recycled by TerraCycle and components will be diverted from the landfill.

Just bring your seat to the customer service desk of a participating Walmart and receive a $30 gift card good for any in-store or online purchase. Any brand of car seat is accepted, with a limit of two per household. Booster seats are not eligible.

Click here for more information about the program and if your Walmart is participating.