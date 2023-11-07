TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walmart is bringing back its nationwide sensory-friendly shopping hours, just in time for holiday season shopping.

On Tuesday, the store announced that starting on Nov. 10, Walmart locations across the country will open daily from 8 to 10 a.m. for sensory-friendly shopping.

According to a press release, the retailer’s new hours aim to make shopping in stores more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by creating a “less stimulating environment” for a couple of hours every day.

“During these hours, we hope our customers and associates will find the stores to be a little easier on the eyes and ears. These changes are thanks to those who shared their feedback on how their stores could help them feel like they belong,” Walmart’s website read.

