VP Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for coronavirus

National

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gathering in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the “largest diplomatic event in Israel’s history,” according to the country’s Foreign Minister. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19, per VP Press Secretary Katie Miller.

The two were tested Saturday after a staff member in Pence’s office tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Pence said that his staffer who tested positive for the virus is “doing well,” had “mild” cold-like symptoms for a day and a half, and has not been at the White House since Monday.

No additional information is available at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Shaq Barrett FaceTime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shaq Barrett FaceTime"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday afternoon update"

Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor: Stay at home order coming soon"

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Board of County Commissioners Chairman Lesley "Les" Miller"

Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reaction to the Pinellas County Beach closure on Day 1"

Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says"

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss