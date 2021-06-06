VP Harris’ plane forced to return due to ‘technical issue’

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical issue forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

The plane landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.

The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that it was a technical issue with the original plane and there were “no major safety concerns.”