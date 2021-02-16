Volunteers rescue more than 2,500 cold-stunned sea turtles in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (NBC) — Hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles have been rescued on South Padre Island, Texas.

The winter storm that has brought historic cold to Texas is being felt by every living thing.

Workers were busy transporting the sea turtles to warmer conditions. So far 2,500 turtles have been moved.

Some of the creatures are being housed at the sea turtle conservation facility and others are taking up temporary residence at the South Padre Island Convention Center.

Staff, volunteers, and members of the community are working tirelessly to provide critical care for the sea turtles.