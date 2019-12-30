Volkswagen unveils mobile charging robot

(CNN) – Electric car owners will understand this problem — hunting down a charging port in a parking garage. Volkswagen says a new product of theirs can help.

It’s a mobile charging robot designed to come to your car, anywhere in a parking garage. This way drivers can park where they want and it won’t be an issue if a fixed charging station isn’t available.

Volkswagen said the robot would not require any human interaction. It would drive itself to the vehicle and connect itself.

It’s just a prototype right now. The car maker hasn’t set a market launch date yet.

