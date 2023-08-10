TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Creamsicle” has been the talk of the town in Tampa recently, and with alcohol brand Vizzy unveiling a new adult twist on a classic summer treat, the city is sure to keep talking.

On Thursday, Vizzy Hard Seltzer announced they’ve partnered with Hardscoop, a company that makes boozy ice cream, to create a “limited-edition Hardscoop Orange Cream Pop.”

In a press release, Vizzy said the new boozy cream pop combines the nostalgia of a classic orange creamsicle with the bold flavors of Vizzy’s Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer for an all-new, never-before-tasted frozen dessert that’s perfect for the end-of-summer.

“This collaboration fully encompasses what Vizzy Hard Seltzer is all about,” Vice President of above premium flavor at Molson Coors Joy Ghosh said in a statement.

While Monday, Aug. 14 reigns as “Creamsicle Day,” an official holiday in Tampa, the 14th also serves as “National Creamsicle Day,” and conveniently enough, it’s also the same day those 21 and older can purchase the pop.

The Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer can be found in stores while supplies last, but the Hardscoop Cream Pop will only be available for order on National Creamsicle Day while supplies last.

Anyone wanting to purchase the new treat can do so by following this link.