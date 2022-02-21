Vivian Reeves says she told her husband ‘let’s just move’ before shooting

Vivian Reeves, Curtis Reeves’ wife of for more than 50 years, testified at her husband’s murder trial on Monday.

She told jurors that during those 50 years she has watched her husband’s health and physical abilities decline.

The defense also presented an aging expert on Monday that told jurors as a person ages, they feel more vulnerable, especially when threatened.

In January 2014, Vivian Reeves told the jury she and her husband made a decision that morning to go to a movie.

“Curtis wanted to see the movie Lone Survivor because Matt had read the book, and then Curtis read it,” she said.

Curtis Reeves spent most of his life as a police officer. He helped establish the first SWAT team for the Tampa Police department.

Matt Reeves, their son, is also a Tampa Police officer. The day of the meeting, Matt Reeves was just arriving as his father was in an argument with Chad Oulson over the use of a cell phone.

Before Matt Reeves could come to the side of his father, Curtis Reeves shot and killed Oulson.

Vivian Reeves told jurors they first noticed Oulson and his wife when they sat down.

“His phone screen is lit and he’s doing something on his phone,” said Vivian Reeves.

Her husband leaned forward to tell Chad Oulson to put his phone away.

“Curtis leaned forward toward Mr Oulson and he spoke so softly,” said Vivian Reeves.

Earlier in the trial, Nicole Oulson, who was also in the theater, told jurors Curtis Reeves’ tone was rude and demanding.

Vivian Reeves maintains it was Chad Oulson who acted rudely.

“Mr Oulson responded in a very loud and ugly voice,” she said.

She said Chad Oulson used profane language and she was in fear when he stood in front of her husband, but she also admitted to the jury that before their final argument, she said something to her husband that could have changed everything.

“I said, let’s just move,” she said.

Curtis Reeves didn’t move and would shoot and kill Chad Oulson.

The trial is expected to resume Tuesday with more testimony from experts for the defense.