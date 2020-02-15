Virginia teen wanted for killing mother, 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day, police say

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia authorities are searching for a 17-year-old accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day. The 17-year-old also shot his father, authorities said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia. When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son — Levianthan ‘Levi’ Norwood — had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.

As of Saturday morning, Virginia authorities are still searching for Norwood. He is wanted for two counts of murder.

Citizens in the Elk Run neighborhood are advised to bring any pets inside and secure residences.

Deputies said he is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ Anyone who sees Norwood should call 911 immediately and report the location.

If you have any information, you can contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.

