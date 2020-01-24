Virginia police officer dies after reportedly being dragged by vehicle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police officials say an officer has died from her injuries after she was dragged by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop.

Police say the officer was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

The incident occurred Thursday night during a traffic stop near Monitor-Merrimac Overlook Park.

Newport News Police said the incident happened around 6:47 p.m.

Police say the officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of 16th Street.

During the encounter, the driver accelerated, dragging the officer with the car, police wrote in a news release.

The vehicle fled the scene and then crashed nearby, police said, at 16th Street and Walnut Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will hold a press conference on the officer’s death at 10 a.m. at Police Headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

No further information will be released until the press conference, police said.

