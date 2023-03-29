(WFLA) — Police in Virginia continued a standoff with an armed woman on Wednesday. The incident may be related to the case of two missing Maryland women, NBC Washington reports.

Part of Richmond Highway, a major arterial road, has been shut down for over 24 hours in the Hybla Valley area.

The incident stemmed from a welfare check at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman in distress outside of a motel. She reportedly told officers she had been abducted.

“When we responded there, there was a woman who said she had been abducted, and the suspect vehicle had just fled. So we began searching the area, and that’s when one of our officers found the vehicle, and it led to a pursuit and ended here,” Lt. James Curry with Fairfax County police told NBC Washington. “She did display a firearm to the officers during that first traffic stop, and that’s led to the response that you see here.”

NBC Washington reports crisis negotiators are communicating with the woman, who is barricaded in a black SUV. Witnesses told NBC Washington that they saw police bring the woman meals.