Virginia man runs over brother while trying to give him a ride, killing him

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 61-year-old man was trying to give his brother a ride when he ran him over, Virginia State Police said.

The fatal crash happened Tuesday morning at 5:51 a.m. on Route 1, south of Route 46 in the county of Brunswick.

Carlton Stith, 61, was driving southbound on Route 1 in a 2019 Chevy pickup truck when he saw his brother walking on the shoulder.

State police said Stith put his car in reverse, in an attempt to back up to his brother and give him a ride. But upon reversing Sith ran over his brother, 63-year-old Jerry Van Stith of Lawrenceville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlton Stith was subsequently charged with improper backing.