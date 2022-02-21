Virginia man gifts wife $10M lottery ticket for Valentine’s Day present

TAMPA (WFLA) – Some women receive flowers from their husbands on Valentine’s Day. Some get candy. Maria Chicas received a $10 million winning Virginia Lottery ticket from her husband.

It all happened a few days before Valentine’s Day when her husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart in Manassas, Virginia. He scratched the ticket and realized it was a winner. That’s when he called his wife.

“Aw, you’re lying!” she told him. “I thought he was joking!” she told lottery officials.

But he was not kidding and turned the ticket into the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Chicas had the choice of taking the full amount over 30 years or a “one-time cash option” of $6,570,302 before taxes. She chose the cash option.

The store receives a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.