Virginia AG wants police records after Army officer stopped

(AP) – Virginia’s attorney general has asked a small police department to release personnel records of two officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop.

Mark Herring’s office said in a statement Monday that he is “deeply concerned” and believes the officers conducted themselves in a dangerous and unacceptable manner.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.” One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!”

Nazario is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Herring’s office is asking the Windsor Police Department to release records involving use-of-force and complaints over the past 10 years.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario was pulled over in December about 70 miles southeast of Richmond.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.” Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.