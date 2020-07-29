LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Viral video: NYPD officers use unmarked van to arrest teen during protest

National

by: CNN NEWSOURCE,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (CNN/WFLA) — A video showing a teenager being arrested by officers in an unmarked police van in New York City Tuesday has gone viral.

The man who recorded a now-viral video says officers got out of an unmarked van during a protest in NYC and grabbed the teenager. He said he didn’t hear her Miranda rights being read or given.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Nicolas Stone and charged the teen with criminal mischief after damaging police cameras five times in June and July.

The police department said their Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to “effectively locate wanted suspects.”

While the woman was being taken into custody, the arresting officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles, NYPD said.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio says the protest was the “wrong time and wrong place” to arrest a teenager.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss