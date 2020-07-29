Viral video: NYPD officers use unmarked van to arrest teen during protest

NEW YORK CITY (CNN/WFLA) — A video showing a teenager being arrested by officers in an unmarked police van in New York City Tuesday has gone viral.

The man who recorded a now-viral video says officers got out of an unmarked van during a protest in NYC and grabbed the teenager. He said he didn’t hear her Miranda rights being read or given.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Nicolas Stone and charged the teen with criminal mischief after damaging police cameras five times in June and July.

The police department said their Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to “effectively locate wanted suspects.”

While the woman was being taken into custody, the arresting officers were assaulted with rocks and bottles, NYPD said.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio says the protest was the “wrong time and wrong place” to arrest a teenager.

