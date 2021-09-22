Vigil for Gabby Petito underway at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – People are gathering in Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday for a vigil to celebrate the life of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who has gained national attention after disappearing while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Earlier this summer, Petito and Laundrie embarked on the road trip with stops throughout Utah, including Moab and Salt Lake City.

The 22-year-old New York native disappeared in late August during a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Laundrie, who is from North Port, is still considered a person of interest according to the latest tweets by the FBI. His whereabouts remain unknown.

On Sunday, officials found human remains matching the description of Petito in Wyoming.

On Tuesday, the Teton County Coroner confirmed the body is that of Petito and ruled her death as a homicide. The search for Laundrie continues in a Florida nature reserve. Petito’s death and the ongoing investigation have caught the attention of many nationwide.

For now, the FBI is seeking the public’s help in solving Petito’s death. On Sunday, the supervisory agent for the FBI offered a public plea.

“We continue to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek campsite from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30,” said Charles Jones at Sunday’s news conference. “Anyone who had contact with Gabby or her boyfriend or may have seen her vehicle in that area, please share any information with the FBI.”

FBI Denver’s hotline is 1-800-CALL-FBI. Their field office’s number in Denver is 303-629-7171. They can also be contacted through their email: fbi.gov/petito