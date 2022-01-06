Video: Wyoming trooper jumps to avoid out-of-control driver in snowstorm

ALBANY COUNTY, Wyoming (NBC) – Check out this near-miss of a state trooper in Wyoming, a reminder to slow down this winter.

On Tuesday, the trooper escaped injury when a car went out of control on Interstate 80.

Currently, dangerous slick roads and poor visibility continue in southeast Wyoming with portions of interstates 80 and 25 closed near Cheyenne.

The highway patrol says to slow down, use caution and plan ahead to avoid such incidents.

Thankfully the trooper is OK and the driver was not injured. They were able to pull the vehicle back onto the roadway.