VIDEO: Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WFLA) — Two people died in a fiery wreck last Thursday after a car fled in the wrong direction on I-75 in Ohio.

Officers said they were pursuing a car with two people when the driver entered the northbound lanes in the wrong direction. Officers ended the pursuit when the vehicle headed down the wrong lanes.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the vehicle crash into oncoming semi-trucks in a fiery explosion that killed the two occupants.

The drivers of the semi-trucks suffered minor injuries.