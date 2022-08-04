(WFLA) — First responders risked life and limb in a daring rescue caught on camera to save a woman trapped in her car during a monsoon in Arizona.

Authorities were called to help the woman on July 28 after her SUV became trapped in flood waters in Weekes Wash, AZ. In a body camera video, authorities can be heard telling the woman to get out of her SUV as flood waters quickly rose around the car’s rear passenger windows.

After several tense moments, authorities managed to grab the woman’s arms and pull her to safety. It is unclear if the woman suffered any significant injuries.

“We are deeply saddened that while we were able to rescue the driver, we were unable to retrieve her dog,” authorities said in a tweet. “At last check, family and friends were searching for this beloved pet.”

Authorities received 24 different calls for service related to flooding, according to the Apache Junction Police Department.