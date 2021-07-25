VIDEO: Woman, infant seriously injured after being struck by car while crossing street in New York

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video below disturbing

(NBC) – A mother and her baby were seriously injured after getting hit by a car and crashing into a barbershop in Yonkers, New York.

Officials say the incident took place Friday afternoon.

The video above shows the driver first hitting a curb and a parked car, striking the 36-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby, and then crashing into the building.

Police officers who happened to be eating at a nearby restaurant saw the accident and rushed to help.

Bodycam video shows the officers and bystanders lifting the vehicle and removing the woman and child to safety.

Both the mother and child suffered serious injuries but are expected to make a full recovery.

“Baby has a fractured skull and the mother has a compound fracture to her leg,” said Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller.

The owner of the barbershop also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car was a 43-year-old resident of Yonkers. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular assault second-degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree.