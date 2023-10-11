TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Connecticut woman was charged after walking into the Bristol Police Department lobby and firing a gun.

The woman, identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise, entered the building on Oct. 5 around 11:30 p.m. and began banging the gun at the unoccupied front lobby desk.

After smacking the windows, Laprise fired several rounds into the windows, but thanks to the bullet-resistant glass, the windows didn’t break.

The video shows Laprise pacing around the lobby before she starts talking to officers who are on the other side of the doors.

Laprise then shot at police, when one officer fired back two shots.

When she put the gun down, officers swarmed her, using a stun gun, and arrested her.

Court documents obtained by NBC Connecticut said before Laprise’s shooting spree in the lobby, she had gone to a bar and had a drink and a shot around 9:45 p.m.

While leaving the bar, she told a woman she had a gun and was going to go to the police department to “tell them to kill her or she would shoot them.”

Laprise was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then transferred back to the Bristol Police Department. On Friday, she appeared in court for her charges. Her next court date is Oct. 17.

According to police, Laprise is charged with criminal attempt/murder with special circumstance, illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol, criminal use of a weapon, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of large capacity magazine, criminal mischief 1st degree, reckless endangerment 1st degree, and breach of peace 2nd degree.

Laprise is being held on a $3 million bond.